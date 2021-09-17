Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 3:30PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 330 PM MST/330 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Martinez Lake, moving north at 20

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Martinez Lake, Yuma Proving Ground and Cibola.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near Martinez Lake, get out of the water and move indoors

or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.