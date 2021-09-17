Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 1:35PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 135 PM MST/135 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm near Martinez Lake, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Martinez Lake and Yuma Proving Ground.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 45 and 54, and between mile markers

62 and 66.

CA Route 78 near mile marker 68.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.