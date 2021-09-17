Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 1:18PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 117 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Mohawk, or 38 miles east of Fortuna Foothills, moving northwest at
25 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Tacna, Tyson, Mohawk and Roll.
This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 42 and 60.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
