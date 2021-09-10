Special Weather Statement issued September 10 at 3:56PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 355 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles east of Hwy S2 Vallecito Creek Rd, or 12 miles north of

Ocotillo, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Plaster City, Ocotillo Wells and Fish Creek Wash.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 21 and 23.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 1 and 6.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.