Special Weather Statement issued September 10 at 3:56PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 355 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles east of Hwy S2 Vallecito Creek Rd, or 12 miles north of
Ocotillo, moving northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Plaster City, Ocotillo Wells and Fish Creek Wash.
This includes the following highways…
CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 21 and 23.
CA Route 78 between mile markers 1 and 6.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
