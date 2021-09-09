Special Weather Statement issued September 9 at 5:22PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 522 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Sentinel, or 27 miles west of Gila Bend, moving northwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Sentinel.
This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 80 and 97.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
