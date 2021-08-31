Special Weather Statement issued August 31 at 3:48PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 348 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 24

miles northeast of Holtville, or 26 miles east of Brawley, moving

north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Bombay Beach, Calipatria, Slab City, Niland, Imperial Hot Mineral

Springs, Glamis and Wiest.

This includes the following highways…

CA Route 78 between mile markers 19 and 51.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 30 and 56.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.