Special Weather Statement issued August 31 at 12:39PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 1238 PM MST/1238 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Cibola, or 20 miles north of

Martinez Lake, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Cibola and Palo Verde.

This includes CA Route 78 between mile markers 72 and 80.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.