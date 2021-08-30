Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 8:18PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 818 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles east of Midland, or 26 miles southwest of Parker. This storm
was nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Midland.
This includes CA Route 95 between mile markers 18 and 21.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments