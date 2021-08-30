Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 8:18PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 818 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles east of Midland, or 26 miles southwest of Parker. This storm

was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Midland.

This includes CA Route 95 between mile markers 18 and 21.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.