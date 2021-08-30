Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 1:41PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 140 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Kofa Wildlife Refuge, or 45 miles south of Parker, moving northwest

at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Quartzsite, Kofa Wildlife Refuge and Brenda.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 18 and 42.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 37.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 91 and 112.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.