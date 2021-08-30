Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 1:41PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 140 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Kofa Wildlife Refuge, or 45 miles south of Parker, moving northwest
at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Quartzsite, Kofa Wildlife Refuge and Brenda.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 18 and 42.
US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 37.
AZ Route 95 between mile markers 91 and 112.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
