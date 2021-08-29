Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 7:27AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 727 AM MST/727 AM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong

thunderstorms from Yuma to Wellton, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Yuma, Somerton, Gadsden, Fortuna Foothills, San Luis, Wellton,

Blaisdell, Kinter, Andrade, Ligurta, Winterhaven and Araby.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 32.

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 88 and 96.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 41.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.