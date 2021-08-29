Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 5:35AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 534 AM MST/534 AM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm near Kinter, or 9 miles north of Fortuna Foothills,

moving west at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Yuma, Fortuna Foothills, Blaisdell, Winterhaven, Kinter and Andrade.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 3.

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 90 and 96.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 48.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.