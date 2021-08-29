Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 1:15AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 114 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles south of Sentinel, or 30 miles northwest of Ajo, moving west at

20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Sentinel, Dateland and Paloma.

This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 67 and 93.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.