Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 2:22AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 221 AM MST/221 AM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a gust front

from strong thunderstorms extending from 15 miles south of Big River

to 7 miles southwest of Quartzsite to 9 miles southwest of Kofa

Wildlife Refuge to 29 miles northwest of Paloma to 13 miles west of

Sundad. Movement was southwest at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Martinez Lake, Blythe, Quartzsite, Nicholls Warm Springs, Cibola,

Palo Verde, Blythe Airport, Ripley, Yuma Proving Ground, Midland,

Tyson, Palm Canyon, East Blythe and Ehrenberg.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 16.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 136 and 156.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 50 and 97.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.