Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 1:47AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 147 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Bouse, or 27 miles southeast of Parker, moving southwest at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Quartzsite, Salome, Brenda, Vicksburg Junction, Kofa Wildlife Refuge,

Vicksburg, Bouse, Harcuvar and Wenden.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 9 and 81.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 60.

AZ Route 72 between mile markers 14 and 49.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.