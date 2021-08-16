Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 12:18AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 1218 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 13 miles southeast of Burro Creek Campground to

12 miles west of Congress to near Wickenburg. Movement was southwest

at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Wickenburg, Alamo Lake State Park, Aguila, Gladden and Morristown.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 68 and 121.

AZ Route 74 near mile marker 1.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.