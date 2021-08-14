Special Weather Statement issued August 14 at 2:26AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 225 AM MST/225 AM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles south of Wellton
to Martinez Lake. Movement was southwest at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Yuma, Somerton, Martinez Lake, Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Blaisdell,
Kinter, Andrade, Ligurta, Winterhaven and Araby.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 36.
CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 84 and 96.
AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 53.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST/300 AM
PDT/ for southwestern and west central Arizona.
