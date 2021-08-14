Special Weather Statement issued August 14 at 11:17PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 1117 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Quartzsite, or 29 miles south of Parker, moving southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Quartzsite and Ehrenberg.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 6 and 28.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 92 and 116.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.