Special Weather Statement issued August 14 at 11:13PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 1113 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Salome, or 29 miles south of Alamo Lake, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Salome, Vicksburg, Brenda, Vicksburg Junction, Wenden and Harcuvar.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 37 and 44.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 36 and 63.

AZ Route 72 between mile markers 34 and 49.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.