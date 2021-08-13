Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 11:49PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 1149 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Bouse, or 23 miles southeast of Parker, moving southwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Quartzsite, Bouse and Brenda.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 11 and 31.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 33.

AZ Route 72 between mile markers 14 and 44.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for

west central Arizona.