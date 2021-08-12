Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 7:56PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 756 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Kofa Wildlife Refuge, or 42 miles northeast of Martinez Lake, moving

south at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Blowing dust is also possible.

Locations impacted include…

Kofa Wildlife Refuge and Palm Canyon.

This includes AZ Route 95 between mile markers 67 and 97.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.