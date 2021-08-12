Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 6:30PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 629 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Tyson, or 28 miles northeast of Fortuna Foothills, moving south at 20

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Tacna, Tyson, Mohawk and Roll.

This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 36 and 57.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.