Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 6:28PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 628 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17

miles northwest of Wenden, or 18 miles southwest of Alamo Lake,

moving southwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Salome, Vicksburg, Vicksburg Junction, Bouse, Wenden and Harcuvar.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 44 and 61.

AZ Route 72 between mile markers 19 and 49.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.