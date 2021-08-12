Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 2:11PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 210 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles east of Bouse, or 27 miles southwest of Alamo Lake. This storm

was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Bouse.

This includes AZ Route 72 between mile markers 27 and 42.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.