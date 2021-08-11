Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 7:11PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 710 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Aguila, or 26 miles west of Wickenburg, moving west at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Dangerous driving conditions.

Locations impacted include…

Gladden and Aguila.

This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 65 and 93.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.