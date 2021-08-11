Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 7:02PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 700 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a group of strong

thunderstorms over far western Maricopa and eastern La Paz Counties

15 miles southeast of Salome, or 32 miles west of Tonopah. The

storms were nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. Dense blowing dust.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Dangerous driving conditions.

Locations impacted include…

Salome, Vicksburg, Vicksburg Junction, Wenden and Harcuvar.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 44 and 87.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 44 and 64.

AZ Route 72 between mile markers 46 and 49.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Areas of blowing dust will cause suddenly reduced visibility

especially near farm fields.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.