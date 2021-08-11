Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 1:01PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 1257 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking several strong

thunderstorms over far southern Yuma County with very slow movement.

HAZARD…Winds to 40 mph. Locally heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. The heavy rain could cause flooding of

local streets and low lying areas. Motorists on Interstate

8 could experience sudden strong wind gusts and reduced

visibility.

Locations impacted include…

Yuma, Somerton, Gadsden, Fortuna Foothills, San Luis, Wellton,

Tacna, and Mohawk.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 56.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 36.

AZ Route 195 between mile markers 5 and 26.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.