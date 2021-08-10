Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 6:21AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 621 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles north of Harcuvar, or 27 miles south of Alamo Lake, moving

southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Quartzsite, Salome, Brenda, Vicksburg Junction, Wenden, Vicksburg,

Gladden and Harcuvar.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 22 and 43.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 76.

AZ Route 72 between mile markers 35 and 49.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.