Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 5:55PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 554 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles west of Alamo Lake, moving southwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Very hazardous driving conditions due to

sudden very strong wind gusts.

Locations impacted include…

Parker, Bouse and Buckskin Mountain Park.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 72 between mile markers 16 and 32.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 140 and 161.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.