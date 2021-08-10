Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 5:07AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 507 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Vicksburg Junction, or 38 miles southeast of Parker, moving northwest

at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Salome, Vicksburg, Brenda, Vicksburg Junction, Harcuvar and Wenden.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 28 and 46.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 58.

AZ Route 72 between mile markers 33 and 49.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.