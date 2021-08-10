Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 4:43PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 438 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over

southern and western portions of Yavapai County moving south and

southwestward. The storms will begin entering northwest Maricopa and

far northeast La Paz Counties by 445pm and continue moving through

for at least 545pm.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Boaters on Lake Pleasant should seek

safe harbor immediately.

Locations impacted include…

Surprise, Wickenburg, Wittmann, Circle City, Alamo Lake State Park,

Aguila, Lake Pleasant, Morristown and Vistancia.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 83 and 136.

AZ Route 74 between mile markers 1 and 23.

AZ Route 303 between mile markers 126 and 131.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.