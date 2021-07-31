Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 4:18PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 318 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northwest of Brenda, or 28 miles southeast of Parker, moving

north at 10 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Bouse and Brenda.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 25 and 38.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 39.

AZ Route 72 between mile markers 25 and 39.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.