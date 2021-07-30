Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 8:51PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 750 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21

miles south of Sentinel, or 26 miles northwest of Ajo, moving

northwest at 5 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph along with blowing dust and reduced

visibilities down to 1 mile will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Sentinel, Dateland and Mohawk.

This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 45 and 91.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.