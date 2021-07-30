Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 5:18PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 517 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18

miles east of Brawley, moving northwest at 10 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Gordon’s Well, Algodones Dunes, Andrade, Calipatria, Glamis and

Wiest.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 70 and 91.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 21 and 50.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 27 and 34.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.