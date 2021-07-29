Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 5:48PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 447 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles southeast of Somerton, moving northwest at 5 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm. Blowing dust and reduced visibilities down to 1 mile will

also be possible.

Locations impacted include…

Yuma, Somerton, Gadsden, San Luis and Araby.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 3 and 7.

AZ Route 195 between mile markers 5 and 26.