Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 5:48PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 447 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles southeast of Somerton, moving northwest at 5 mph.
Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm. Blowing dust and reduced visibilities down to 1 mile will
also be possible.
Locations impacted include…
Yuma, Somerton, Gadsden, San Luis and Araby.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 3 and 7.
AZ Route 195 between mile markers 5 and 26.
