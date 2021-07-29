Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 3:32PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 232 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 37

miles west of Ajo, moving northwest at 5 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Tacna.

This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 36 and 52.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.