Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 3:11PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 210 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 28

miles south of Tacna, or 37 miles southeast of Fortuna Foothills,

moving northwest at 15 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Yuma, Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Ligurta and Araby.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 4 and 35.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 34.

AZ Route 195 between mile markers 23 and 26.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.