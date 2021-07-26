Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 7:21PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 621 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Brenda, or 41 miles southeast of Parker. This storm was nearly

stationary.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Vicksburg, Brenda and Vicksburg Junction.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 34 and 48.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 34 and 48.

AZ Route 72 between mile markers 44 and 48.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.