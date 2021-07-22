Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 400 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Ocotillo, moving northwest at 20 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph along with blowing dust and reduced

visibilities down to two miles will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Plaster City, Ocotillo, Mt. Signal, Mountain Spring, El Centro Naval

Airfield, Coyote Wells, Dixieland and Seeley.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 near mile marker 1, and between mile markers 3 and

35.

CA Route 98 between mile markers 1 and 29.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.