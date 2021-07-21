Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 7:59PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 658 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 12 miles east of Yuma Proving Ground to 24

miles southeast of Kofa Wildlife Refuge. Movement was north at 20

mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 50 mph will be possible with

these storms. Blowing dust and reduced visibilities down to one mile

will also be possible.

Locations impacted include…

Palm Canyon.

This includes AZ Route 95 between mile markers 58 and 86.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.