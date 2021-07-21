Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 7:59PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 658 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 12 miles east of Yuma Proving Ground to 24
miles southeast of Kofa Wildlife Refuge. Movement was north at 20
mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 50 mph will be possible with
these storms. Blowing dust and reduced visibilities down to one mile
will also be possible.
Locations impacted include…
Palm Canyon.
This includes AZ Route 95 between mile markers 58 and 86.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
