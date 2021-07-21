Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 5:59PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 458 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Brenda to near Tonopah. Movement was

north at 10 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Tonopah, Salome, Aguila, Brenda, Vicksburg Junction, Wenden,

Vicksburg, Bouse, Gladden and Harcuvar.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 31 and 69, and between mile

markers 76 and 99.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 101.

AZ Route 72 between mile markers 28 and 49.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.