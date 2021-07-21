Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 4:37PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 337 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Kofa Wildlife Refuge, or 8 miles southeast of Quartzsite, moving

northwest at 15 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Quartzsite, Kofa Wildlife Refuge and Brenda.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 16 and 36.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 35.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 99 and 110.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.