Blowing Dust Advisory issued July 21 at 9:12AM MDT until July 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust expected.
* WHERE…Kofa, Central La Paz County, Aguila Valley, Southeast
Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend and
Sonoran Desert National Monument.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility.
Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter
blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
