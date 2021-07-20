Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 4:20PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 320 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19

miles east of Kofa Wildlife Refuge, or 44 miles west of Tonopah,

moving northwest at 5 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central La Paz

and northeastern Yuma Counties.

This includes AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 52 and 64.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.