Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 4:05PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 304 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles southeast of Gladden, or 20 miles northwest of Tonopah. This

storm was nearly stationary.

Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Aguila.

This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 81 and 86.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.