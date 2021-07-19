Special Weather Statement issued July 19 at 4:17PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 317 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles north of Vicksburg, or 29 miles south of Alamo Lake, moving

northeast at 12 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Salome, Vicksburg, Vicksburg Junction, Wenden and Harcuvar.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 42 and 64.

AZ Route 72 between mile markers 30 and 49.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.