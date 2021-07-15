Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 5:20PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 419 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16
miles northeast of Bouse, or 18 miles southwest of Alamo Lake, moving
southeast at 10 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern La Paz
County.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
