Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 5:20PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 419 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles northeast of Bouse, or 18 miles southwest of Alamo Lake, moving

southeast at 10 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern La Paz

County.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.