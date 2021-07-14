Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 10:35PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 934 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Vicksburg, or 37 miles southeast of Parker, moving south at 15 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Vicksburg, Brenda, Vicksburg Junction and Harcuvar.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 30 and 52.
US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 54.
AZ Route 72 between mile markers 37 and 49.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
