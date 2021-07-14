Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 10:21PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 921 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Wenden, or 34 miles south of Alamo Lake, moving southeast at 25 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Wenden, Gladden and Salome.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 53 and 73.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 57 and 79.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.