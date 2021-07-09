Special Weather Statement issued July 9 at 7:23PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 623 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles south of Burro Creek Campground, or 13 miles northeast of Alamo
Lake, moving southwest at 15 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Alamo Lake State Park.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
If on or near Alamo Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
