Special Weather Statement issued July 9 at 7:23PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 623 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles south of Burro Creek Campground, or 13 miles northeast of Alamo

Lake, moving southwest at 15 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Alamo Lake State Park.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near Alamo Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.