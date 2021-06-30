Special Weather Statement issued June 30 at 9:35AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 833 AM MST/833 AM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm over Buckskin Mountain Park, or near Parker Dam, moving

east at 40 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Parker, Buckskin Mountain Park and Poston.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 72 between mile markers 14 and 21.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 121 and 146, between mile markers

148 and 154, and between mile markers 156 and 161.

CA Route 95 between mile markers 20 and 36.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.